The Archies might have tanked with viewers but Bollywood entertainment news is abuzz with reports of romance between Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and even Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. In fact, everyone was surprised when the news of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda being a couple broke out. All of us know that Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been friends since childhood. But the news of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan falling for one another did come as a surprise. In fact, Agastya Nanda also took Suhana Khan to the X'Mas lunch of the Kapoor's and introduced her as his partner. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda fell for one another on The Archies set

It seems the two grew closer while shooting in Ooty for the project. Unit members noticed how the two would always prefer the company of one another and chat in a corner. Later, they started going on dinners together. Everyone came to know that they were in a relationship though they did not say anything. Agastya Nanda was never in the media like Suhana Khan before his debut. It was also said that Shweta Bachchan was happy with her son's choice of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter.

Couple serious about their relationship

As per a report in Times Now, the families of the two star kids are surprised seeing how committed they are with one another. They initially thought it was a fleeting romance, which would end once the shoot of The Archies is over. However, the Khans and Bachchans are cool with it. They want them to discover love. Of course, there is no pressure on them to get into something more formal.

Fans saw how Agastya Nanda escorted Suhana Khan to her car after the birthday bash of Tanya Shroff. He was the perfect gentleman. Paps also noticed that he gave a flying kiss to the starlet. She was also present when he cut his birthday cake with the team. Now, Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan and he are vacationing together.