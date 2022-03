, and Shanaya Kapoor ara best of friends. The three of them have been like the Three Charlie's Angels since childhood. And their bond continues to be the same after all these years. Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya had a chill time together and guess who had accompanied the girls, Lil SRK, aka AbRam Khan. Ananya took to her social media handle and shared a picture and a boomerang video from the pool. The first one is a picture of the three girls. They seem to be enjoying their pool time a lot. The second video is a short one, a boomerang in which we see the four of them posing for a picture inside the pool. It was a women's day post and Ananya captioned it saying, "where there is a woman, there is magic grateful to be surrounded by so much magic." Check out Ananya's post below: Also Read - Ananya Panday to Nysa Devgn: These 5 Bollywood star kids are ruling Instagram with their sizzling hot pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)