Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are one of the most talked about B Town rumoured couples in the tinsel town. Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut together with The Archies and left the fans talking about their crackling chemistry. They both made a good noise with they're acting skills in the film. While Suhana and Agastya who won hearts with their appearance in The Archies have been leaving their fans curious to know the details behind their personal lives. But both Suhana and Agastya will never let their personal lives be the topic of discussion and hence they refrain from making a public appearance together.

An insider reveals," Suhana and Agastya had graced Neha Dhupia's party last night but the actress chose to not get clicked by the paparazzi. Suhana likes to keep her personal life away from the attention and hence she had put the black curtain on her car windows. Agastya Nanda travels in a very millennial car so that the paparazzi have less focus on him. Both the star kids are working hard in their professional careers, especially after receiving mixed responses for their debut film The Archies".

The source further adds," Suhana and Agastya are good friends and they are very much aware of the curiosity that people have around their personal lives, but they will never entertain the fans. They are also aware that these constant rumours around their personal lives are a part of their profession".

Suhana and Agastya's chemistry in The Archies was loved by fans. And the audience wants them to do a film together that will have a theatrical release. Suhana and Agastya have been friends since childhood and hence thy share a good bond. On the professional front Agastya is gearing up for Ekkis directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Suhana Khan will be seen next in The King along with her father Shah Rukh Khan helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

