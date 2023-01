Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating! The news about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson came as a shocker to many. Following close on the heels of rumours about and dating, fans definitely didn't see an update on Pathaan star's other kid's dating life also coming their way. It is being reported that the star kids, who will soon debut together in director ’s The Archies are in a relationship. Suhana (22), Agastya (22) together attended to the Christmas party hosted by the Kapoor family. For the unversed, it is also Agastya’s extended paternal side and he introduced Suhana as his partner. It is also being said that while the two knew each other, they found love on the sets of The Archies where they would spend most of their off duty time together. Also Read - Tamannaah-Vijay Varma, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi and more: Celeb dating news hitting headlines in NY 2023 [View New Couples List]

However, is this really what it is being made to be? An well connected industry source has a different theory to share. "It is their debut film and they need all the attention." The source quipped that already has eyes on her. She is popular and being 's daughter, will have no dearth of attention. "People are in fact waiting to see her debut. But things are different for Agastya. He is 's grandson, but he hasn't been out and about much and is definitely less popular than his sibling ," said the source suggesting that this may be a publicity stunt more than anything else.

Talking about the bond between Suhana and Agastya and the relationship reports doing the rounds, the source said, "It is a tried and tested publicity gimmick to link up stars of a certain film to gain attention. It makes the spiciest Entertainment News, sparks speculations for days and ensures that the film and the individual's involved are spoken and written about. This may be just one of those. As for the bonding, most star kids in the industry are very pally with each other, they have after all grown up together, moving around in the same circle. So just the fact that Suhana and Agastya bonded well on The Archies set doesn't mean any thing."

The source further strongly highlighted how Shah Rukh has always spoken abut Suhana Khan being passionate and dedicated to acting, to hone her craft. "She is young, just starting out and is an extremely focused kid," said the source. Well, we hope that in the coming weeks and months, all the attention and limelight that Suhana gets is for being the actor that she is, for her performance in The Archies and not becauese she is someone's daughter or dating someone.