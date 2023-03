Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have grabbed headlines again. The two have been making waves in the industry for a while for their affinity for each other. Yes, ever since Zoya Akhtar announced The Archies with the whole cast, all eyes have been on Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. And there have been rumours about their families being aware of their relationship too. Well, recently Suhana and Agastya yet again sparked off dating rumours. Well, a gesture on Agastya's part has left everyone wondering about their relationship status yet again. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating: Is The Archies stars' relationship for real or is there something else?

Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agastya Nanda

In case you missed it, last night, 's son threw a birthday bash for his girlfriend Tania Shroff in the city. And a lot of their common friends including Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda joined the party. Now, a video of Suhana exiting the party is going viral. In the video, we see Agastya escorting Suhana towards her car. Suhana wishes Tania again. While getting inside her car, Agastya is seen blowing a kiss to Suhana. His gesture has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News and set tongues wagging. Also Read - Tamannaah-Vijay Varma, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi and more: Celeb dating news hitting headlines in NY 2023 [View New Couples List]

Watch the video of Agastya Nanda blowing a kiss to Suhana Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating rumours

If reports are anything to go by, Agastya Nanda has already introduced Suhana as his partner to everyone. It happened during the Christmas Brunch that was hosted by in his Juhu home. A report in Hindustan Times also said that Shweta Bachchan is also aware of Agastya and Suhana Khan’s relationship. It is said that Shweta approves of the same. Well, they were also spotted on a dinner date in the city which had just added to the rumour mills. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and more

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan met on the sets of The Archies where they bonded.