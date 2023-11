Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are all set for their Bollywood debut The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. And the star kids have been putting in 100 percent effort to get love from the audience. But will this journey be easy for them? Well, it looks like they have to face endless criticism to reach their desired destination of becoming actors. As The Archies is all set to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix, the makers have begun the promotion of the film. And today, Suhana and Agastya even performed together on the stage at their film event. And the Thai dance video of them is bringing a lot of criticism for the star kids. There are many who are slamming Suhana and Agastya over their privilege, and this nepotism debate has been endless. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan steals the thunder with her chic look at the event of her debut film [View Pics]

Watch the video of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda getting trolled for their dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Suhana Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in a multi-coloured outfit, while Agastya is definitely going to give tough looks to all B-town actors. Both Suhana and Agastya definitely come from a privileged background, but one can never forget that their parents and grandparents worked from the start to get this day for their children.

One user commented, "Nepo kids doing some foreign dance thinking Indian public will love it..Bharatnatayam , katha kali, Kuchipudi dance please .. Not some firang dance.." Another user wrote, "Zero talent of billionaire".One more user said, "When you badly copy the west instead of promoting your own culture and end up doing bufoonery ". Also Read - Alia Bhatt slays the braless trend; a look at other Bollywood beauties who aced the same

Suhana Khan hailed by fans for her acting skills.

The Archies trailer was dropped a well ago, where all six kids from the film were praised for their acting skills, but Suhana Khan's performance stood out. And she was being compared with her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Agastya Nanda woes over his good looks.

Fans are not stopping raving about how good-looking Agastya Nanda is, and many are calling him a lookalike of his mamu and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.