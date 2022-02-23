Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda visit Zoya Akhtar's office together; fans can't wait for their debut

is Bollywood ready screams fans as she makes her way to 's office. Along with Suhana Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda too visited the office and thee developments are making the fans restless to watch them together soon. Suhana looked beautiful in the casual avatar while fans couldn't have a proper glimpse of the star boy Agastya Nanda. As per reports, Suhana and Agastya will be making their debut with the remake of Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Zoya had even made an announcement on the same, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today". It was also reported that apart from Suhana and Agastya, 's daughter too has been finalised for the film. Indeed tis film is going to be a visual treat for fans. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's new long hair and beard look leaves fans totally impressed; WELCOME BACK KING SRK trends on Twitter with full power

While Suhana s ready for her Bollywood debut. 's son too is all set to make his debut as a writer. He is silently working on a lot of ideas for feature films and web shows Yes! As per reports, " If everything proceeds at the right pace, there's a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself. The show will go on the floors only when they meet all the requirements of the streaming platform. As of now, they are being developed. It seems Aryan Khan is working hard in the writer's room of Red Chillies Entertainment. Bilal Siddiqi and he are exploring ideas together.". The superstar's kids are all ready to take over the Bollywood world.