is one of the most followed star kids on social media. The young lady is now in Dubai with her mom, , Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. The quartet is having a gala time. While in Dubai, she met a Pakistani lady, Bareeha who looks a lot like Suhana Khan. In fact, she is a spitting image of the gorgeous star kid. They posed for a pic together. While Suhana Khan is in a printed dress, the lady is seen in a jumpsuit. Bareeha wrote on Instagram, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2...Here's a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs...#iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble."

Take a look at pic of Suhana Khan and Bareeha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bareeha (@bareeha)

Many fans reacted on the picture. A number of them said that Bareeha looked prettier than the star kid. As we know, Suhana Khan has been under scrutiny for her looks. In fact, she has been trolled badly too. The star kid wrote about what it means to be a brown girl in a very thoughtful post on social media.

Suhana Khan has taken a break from the shoot of The Archies. The movie will come on Netflix next year. The first look left fans gaga. Everyone is excited about the debut of Suhana Khan after what had predicted about her. wrote some profound words for his darling daughter. He told her that she would never be perfect on screen. He advised her to be kind and giving. Shah Rukh Khan told Suhana Khan that she had come a long way but the road to people's hearts was a never-ending process.

The entire Khan family is making waves. has done a campaign for Adidas which has been done even by Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim.