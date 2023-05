Suhana Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday today and the gorgeous young belle is getting showered with love from everyone including her father, friends and well-wishers. The young debutante got a wish from her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan just a couple of minutes ago. The Jawan and Dunki star shared an unseen reel video of his daughter to wish her on her special day today. Suhana sure looks very happy in the video. With it, Shah Rukh wrote a short heartfelt wish for his daughter. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan got scared of becoming a STAR after getting this advice from Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan shares an unseen video of Suhana Khan on her birthday

In the video that the doting father Shah Rukh Khan has shared online, we see Suhana Khan twirling around on an ice skating rink. Yes, you read that right. And she's as stylish as her father and her gorgeous mother, Gauri Khan. Suhana is seen in a black crop top and low-waisted denim. It's a boomerang video and Suhana's hair flip is bang on! She seems to be having loads of fun. From the archives of a doting father, Shah Rukh Khan shares the video while wishing her, "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby." (sic). Also Read - Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: GenZ fashionistas who have become style idols even before their debut films

Watch the unseen video of Suhana Khan shared by Shah Rukh Khan on her birthday here:

Suhana Khan responded to his post with two comments. The young and aspiring actress first commented saying, “Loove you the most,” with loads of emoticons and the second comment is of her being shy and laughing over the goofy yet pretty video. Their interaction is going viral in entertainment news. Check out Suhana Khan’s comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday post for her here: Also Read - Not Shah Rukh Khan but this person in the family is the busiest; reveals Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s adorable bond

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan share a very affable bond. She is his biggest critic and has been from a very young age. The Pathaan actor had once shared how she would scold him if he did something wrong or stayed up late in the night. He recalled how she has a powerful voice. More about their bond is reflected as they keep commenting on each other’s posts and both are quite witty. As Suhana Khan gears up for her big debut, the superstar had penned a heartfelt note for her, as a fellow actor.