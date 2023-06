's daughter has already made her first big purchase. As per a report, she has bought farm land in the village of Thal near Alibaug. The worth of the purchase is Rs 12.91 crores. It seems the registration documents describe her as an 'agriculturist'. This is very interesting. Suhana Khan will be soon seen on The Archies on Netflix. The project has not even come on air and she has made her first big purchase. As we know, she was signed on by a big cosmetic brand some days back. Suhana Khan is touted as one of the next big things by those who have seen her work. Also Read - The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor starrer is all about love, heartbreaks and more; here's how netizens reacted [WATCH]

Hindustan Times reported that the transaction was registered on June 1, 2023. The land area is 1.5 acres and it comes with 2, 218 sq ft of structures. She has paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh for the purchase. The documents were on IndexTap.com. The names of the original owners are Anjali, and Priya Khot who are sisters and inherited the land from their parents. The registration of the property has been done in the name of Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd where Savita Chhibber and Namita Chhibber are directors. Savita Chhibber is the mother of while Namita is her sister. Shah Rukh Khan also has a luxurious bungalow in Alibaug that faces the sea. It is in Thal. It has a swimming pool and a helipad. Fans will remember that he rang in his 52nd birthday at that venue.

Suhana Khan is a graduate from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK and got her acting degree from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. The Archies is directed by and made by Tiger Baby Films. is also making her debut with the film. Other famous personalities to have a home in Alibaug are Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his sharp business acumen. It looks like his children and Suhana Khan want to be entrepreneurs along with their creative careers. already told Shah Rukh Khan that Suhana has all the makings of a fabulous actress.