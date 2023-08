When Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan had said that he would never like the guy his daughter Suhana Khan would date back in 2017 and had a super strict rule for the boy, and today, after 5 years, Suhana Khan got candid about her personal life and seems like she has abided by her superstar daddy's rules. In her latest conversation with Vogue, Suhana Khan spoke about this one dating rule, which all men should adhere. The Archies actress called herself a girl who likes a typical one-woman man and would clearly dump her boyfriend if she ever found him cheating on her. Suhana has been linked with Agastya Nanda, and they both are going to make their Bollywood debut with The Archies, which will be released on December 7, 2023. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda promise a fun ride as they unite to launch the release date [WATCH]

Recently, when Gauri Khan made her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, she was asked by KJo to give one piece of dating advice to her daughter, and she said that she would tell her not to date two guys at the same time. Indeed, Suhana has followed her mom's advice wholeheartedly.

Shah Rukh Khan's strict rules for dating his daughter Suhana Khan.

Back in 2017, in one of his interviews, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his reaction and rules for his daughter Suhana Khan. SRK said, "1. Get a job. 2. Understand that I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you", he said, speaking to Femina.

While SRK had admitted that what he had said was false bravado," it was a false bravado. I know that when it comes down to it, when my daughter likes somebody, I'll not be able to say anything and just accept it. Before it happens, I thought I'd just put this out, just in case somebody reads it and thinks they should respect me a little more than they can and take it seriously. But I don't think it's serious at all."

Suhana is right now gearing up to make her career as an actress in Bollywood, and her first step is The Archies.