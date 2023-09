Suhana Khan has become the brand ambassador even before making her Bollywood debut in The Archies. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was seen making a dazzling entry in a red dress last night along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, and all three divas slayed it at the Tira event. But something that wasn't digestible for many netizens was Suhana standing in the same stature as Bebo and Kiara, who have worked immensely hard to reach this platform, and hence they are questioning what Suhana's merit is.Shah Rukh Khan's daughter ?And that is the reason she can get everything and anything on her plate? Also Read - Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's baap-beta dialogue viral, netizens say it's his answer to those who targeted Aryan Khan

Watch the video of Suhana Khan stunning at the event in a beautiful red dress.

The nepotism debate has been at its peak in Bollywood ever since Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut started it in 2015 on Karan Johar's Koffee couch, but lately the netizens have been extremely critical of all the star kids, which is leading them to mental health issues. Ananya Panday, in an interview with BollywoodLife, spoke about getting affected by the constant judgement around her for her privileges, but she has accepted it as she chose this journey of becoming an actor. Also Read - Suhana Khan claims she will ditch her BF if he breaks THIS relationship rule amid dating rumours with Agastya Nanda

We wonder if Suhana Khan has to go through the same judgements. And it will be interesting to see how the Jawan star daughter manages to lead her way amid all the negativity and chatter. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made man; he was nothing when he entered Bollywood, and today he has made everything of his own, which he is passing on to his kids, which is quite understandable. No?

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the nepotism debate.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Kahn was questioned about the nepotism debate in 2017 and he gave the wittiest reply, "I don't understand this discussion (on nepotism). When I hear the word 'nepotism', I feel the other person is talking about Napoleon. Even though I know enough English, still I don't understand it and the discussion. Whether I agree or disagree -- I don't even understand it so how can I have an opinion?. SRK managed to dodge the question in the classiest way possible.