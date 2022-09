Suhana Khan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies had to definitely work on her skills on how to handle media, especially paparazzi like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or even for that matter her bestie Ananya Panday. These star kids became favourites of the paparazzi even before making their debut in Bollywood due to their friendly nature. In fact, Sara Ali Khan is the most loved star kid of all. While Suhana Khan who is a shy person has come about to be arrogant among netizens and paparazzi as she avoids them and refuses to acknowledge them when they spot her or even try to click her at airports or other places. Also Read - Nagarjuna reveals the family has got over the divorce of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu; says, 'It's out of our lives'

Suhana Khan has been termed as arrogant due to her shy nature Also Read - Krishna Shroff flaunts legs and curves in a high-slit, deep neck outfit as she steps out for dinner [View Pics]

An insider reveals that Suhana Khan has got advice from her friends or the biggies from the industry that she should start being friendly with the media especially, " Suhana is a very shy person. She is only open and bindaas among her people otherwise she an introvert and likes to keep herself. However, now that she is making her Bollywood debut many expect her to be over friendly that is the opposite of her nature has been advised to at least acknowledge and smile at the paparazzi especially when they call her name and request to pose as there are many instances that showed she is been trolled and called arrogant for avoiding the media around". Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez grilled for over eight hours by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case; here's what the cops revealed

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The sources further adds," Suhana has taken the advice and will even start adhering too and be ready to get surprised with the never seen avatar of the superstar's beloved daughter". Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids who's Bollywood debut is been eagerly waited for and fans cannot wait to witness her magic onscreen.