Suhana Khan stepped out in the city looking gorgeous as ever in a Balboa halter deep plunging neckline dress and left her fans stunned and how, but this sweet gesture of The Archies actress grabs eyeballs and wins hearts. Suhana, who was in the city to attend a party, was seen lending money to a female beggar who was insisting she give something as she wants to eat food. Suhana took out her wallet and landed her not one note of rupees 500 but two, and this left the female beggar extremely happy. She stared hooting with happiness, and this leaves Suhana fans impressed as this is the first time any Bollywood celebrity has lent money to the beggar. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he hates picking gifts for daughter Suhana Khan's boyfriend [Watch]

Watch the video of Suhana Khan winning hearts with her sweetest gesture towards this female beggar, and fans hail her upbringing.

One user commented, " Akhir beti kiski hai". Another user said, " King always king. That shows Suhana too as SRK.". One more user said, "Suhana Khan ne 1000 diya 500 ka do note good parwarish". Also Read - Is Gauri Khan monitoring every step of daughter Suhana Khan before her big Bollywood debut? [Exclusive]

Suhana Khan gets all the praise from the people, and they are calling for her to have had a good upbringing and are hailing superstar Shah Rukh Khan for her sanskaar. Suhana Khan, who is all set for her debut film The Archies, has reportedly signed another film along with Daddy Shah Rukh Khan that is an actioner and helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, and it will be releasing in 2024. Also Read - Aryan Khan refuses to have Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in Stardom; rejects Rs 120 crore offer too?

While BollywoodLife exclusively told you about Suhana Khan working on a Karan Johar film and it going to be an out-and-out romantic film, KJo is working on the script and is also looking for a leading man opposite the star girl. Suhana Khania is definitely leaving no stone unturned to make a mark and come with a bang. Suhana Khan is the most beloved star kid, and this latest gesture by the girl gives her the title of golden heart girl.