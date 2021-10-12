Last month, confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. In the video Kylie was seen holding up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her belly. And now the reality TV star has shot for a naked, blood-soaked maternity shoot but it didn't appeal to the netizens in a good way. However, it has received a positive response from 's daughter on Instagram. Also Read - From discussing gaalis with Aryan Khan to getting toys for AbRam Khan: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed all about his cool parenting skills

In the photos, Kylie is seen posing naked in the giant pool of blood that spreads all over her body. She is seen covering her modesty with her arms and sitting on the floor like a little girl.

Many people were of the opinion that what Kylie finds it appealing, is actually quite disturbing given the fact that she is pregnant with her second child. "Honestly I find this really disturbing since she's pregnant," one user commented. Another one wrote, "The fact that you find this appealing is whats actually horrifying. Repent." Several other people joked about Kylie's shoot calling it 'that time of the month' and getting yourself drenched in blood when you sneeze on your period.

Suhana, on the other hand, seems to have found Kylie's recent shoot quite appealing. She gave Kylie a thumbs up in the comment section and liked her post.

A couple of weeks ago, Kylie had shared that she was "always meant to" be a mother and seeing her daughter Stormi grow has been the "best part" of her last few years. She said that she takes parenthood "one day at a time" and urges other mothers to be kind to themselves.

Meanwhile, Suhana's response to 's emotional post for after his arrest in a drug case had garnered a nationwide attention. A Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Monday deferred the bail application hearing of Aryan Khan to October 13 after the Narcotics Control Bureau sought time to file its reply in the matter.