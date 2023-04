Suhana Khan, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was somewhere ready for this; Suhana took a very brave step to become an actor amid this nepotism debate. Suhana Khan made heads turn with her first step in the glamour world, convincing that she at least deserves a fair chance, but it seems like the social media world has definitely forgotten empathy and trolled the 22-year-old girl for choosing her career. Suhana was judged and trolled massively, right from her appearance, colour, being a superstar kid, and everything else. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar hits back at trolls for mocking her after Gauri Khan stopped her from taking Suhana Khan’s interview at NMACC

Watch the video of Suhana Khan owning the stage on her first step in the glamour world and getting badly trolled for her privilege'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

#SuhanaKhan is a new Maybelline ambassador Nepo kids enter every industry & spoil the chances of talented one pic.twitter.com/5GV757T7TZ — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) April 12, 2023

Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan complained about Aryan Khan being the most spoiled kid among Suhana and Abram [Watch viral video]

This judgement for Suhana Khan on her debut day only shows how was absolutely right about the criticism that he predicted if he would make his debut as an actor and take the front seat. Shah Rukh Khan's old video with is going viral, in which he speaks about why Aryan Khan will never become an actor, as he has understood the issue, which is very honest and practical. Taking about the constant judgements SRK says that Aryan knows he will be judged at every stage and will be compared with him, whether he is good or bad at his work. Also Read - Times when Aryan Khan royally ignored Ananya Panday in public and left netizens wondering 'what’s cooking'

OMG ? she talks just like her mother #GauriKhan ...her facial expressions are the same ? #SuhanaKhan we look forward to seeing you on the scene in your first film ? so little left ? pic.twitter.com/RZ8TLiqBug — SHKajol ❤️ Pyaar ?? (@SandraC69740420) April 12, 2023