Suhana Khan impresses netizens with her 'sweet gesture' for fans while on dinner date with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor [watch video]

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were snapped at a dinner date on Saturday night. The ladies posed for the paparazzi and Suhana Khan's gesture for fans asking for a selfie is winning hearts.