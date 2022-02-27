, Shanaya Kapoor and were snapped last night for a dinner date. The three gorgeous ladies were dressed to kill. They posed for the paparazzi after leaving the restaurant post-dinner date. Apart from paps, Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya were thronged by their fans. Suhana Khan's gesture for girls asking for a selfie is winning hearts. Seeing the paparazzi waiting to get pictures of them, Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya first posed for them. Later, a fan asked Suhana to click a selfie with her. 's daughter humbly obliged to the fame. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and others that you can't help but laugh at

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday arrive in style for Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash – view pics

Shanaya Kapoor wore a white bodycon dress whereas Ananya was seen in a lilac coloured outfit. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, wore a crop top and striped pants. The ladies looked gorgeous. Fans commented on pap's video saying, "Suhana's sweet gesture with those girls for selfie is (heart emoticons)," "Suhana is so sweet because she is a daughter of king khan so humble, "How sweetly Suhana posed for the lil girl’s selfie", "Suhana is so sweet she click selfie with fan." Check out the video below: Also Read - Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan make a stylish entry at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash but the security guard steals the show - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is said to make her debut with The Archies. It will be helmed by , state reports. It is said that her debut will be on Netflix. A report in IndiaToday, stated that a source had said that Suhana will be seen not just in the western but also Indian looks.

On the other hand, 's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in a Dharma productions movie. Shanaya joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) squad last year. The film was supposed to go on floors in July 2021. Ananya Panday has been working on her pan-India film with , Liger. The film is directed by Puni Jagannadh and it also stars Mike Tyson in a key role.