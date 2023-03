Suhana Khan can proudly say she got it from her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's daughter was spotted at the airport heading towards her work while there were a few fans who called her name and insisted on having a few photographers with her, and she happily obliged them. Suhana patiently waited and gave pictures to everyone, and this gesture towards a male fan only shows that she is on her way to receiving all the love and respect just like her father, SRK, who is a King Khan and never fails to oblige his fans when he makes public appearances. Also Read - Aryan Khan makes a secret entry at Ananya Panday’s cousin’s wedding; view inside picture

Watch the video of Suhana Khan winning hearts just like her father Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan called the young boy to take the picture, who excitedly stood behind her to take a selfie with her. Suhana's gesture won many hearts, and how! Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 's Netflix release, The Archies, an adaptation of the popular book. The film also marks and Agastya Nanda's debuts with the same film. Suhana is slowly making herself comfortable with the shutterbugs. There was a strong link between Suhana Khan and 's grandson Agastya, who is cast opposite her. But the rumors died down soon.

The paparazzi culture is something that has been adapted from the West and sometimes it goes over the top, so SRK has stopped waiting and posing for them at spotting in public places. However, he hasn't refrained his kids from doing the same, while Suhana happily gets them and looks always disinterested. Well, to each his own. While recently Suhana Khan made heads turn with her stunning appearance in a shimmery green saree and chose not to pose for the paparazzi and made way from another gate, not for here was a set up for the shutterbugs to celebrate and Ivor McCray's wedding.