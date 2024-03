Aryan Khan turns director for father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan for his clothing brand Dyavolx. The superstar was seen along with his daughter Suhana in the new ad and the fans cannot keep calm seeing them together. Suhana Khan adds the ham tadka in the endorsement as she joins her father Shah Rukh Khan in promoting her brother Aryan’s clothing brand. Aryan Khan who first launched his brand Dyavolx took the internet by storm as all his clothes were sold off, and now he is coming back on March 17. Also Read - When Salman Khan kicked Shah Rukh Khan due to being annoyed with his THIS habit [Watch]

Shah Rukh Khan too was thrilled to be a part of this ad as he had his daughter joining him and dropping the teaser on Women's Day he added that there would be no better day to share the screen with his beloved daughter.

Check out the fans reactions after seeing Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan together on the screen for the first time.

Many fans feel that this endorsement is a hint of them coming together in King. There have been strong reports about the Dunki star and The Archies actress coming together for a film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The latest buzz is that the shooting of King will begin in May and the film is a remake of a Hollywood film Leon.

Shah Rukh Khan's the kids Aryan and Suhana are making him proud, the superstar's son is all set for his debut web series Stardom and it is claimed to be by far the most expendable show ever.