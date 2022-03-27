's daughter , late 's daughter , and 's daughter Shanaya Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon. Suhana and Khushi will be seen in 's The Archies which is a Netflix original film and Shanaya will be making her debut with 's production venture Bedhadak. While the pictures of Khushi and Suhana were leaked from the sets a few days ago, the makers of Bedhdak had unveiled the first look posters of the film a couple of weeks ago. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor look blazing hot as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra [VIEW PICS]

Well, fans have been eagerly waiting for the debut of these three-star kids. Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and everyone is keen to watch Suhana's acting talent as well. Sridevi's daughter has already made a mark, and now, it will be interesting to see if Khushi also impresses everyone. Meanwhile, Shanaya grabbed everyone's attention with her appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While announcing her debut, Shanaya had posted, "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant . I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!" Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shraddha Kapoor shares cryptic post amid break-up rumours, Suhana Khan flaunts her toned back and more

The Archies was announced last year, but the makers have not yet announced the cast officially. However, a few days ago, pictures of Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson) were leaked from the sets and their looks were revealed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan goes backless in her latest photoshoot; shares a glimpse

