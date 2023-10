Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Jawan. The superstar has a huge fanbase and their love extends to his family as well. Suhana Khan is soon going to make her debut and so is Aryan Khan. Gauri Khan is loved and AbRam Khan always makes fans gush over how he is growing as handsome as his father, Shah Rukh. Recently, Gauri dropped a family portrait which is now going viral.

Suhana Khan kisses her father Shah Rukh Khan in the family portrait

Suhana Khan is very close to her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture-perfect family portrait, Suhana is seen giving a peck to Shah Rukh. The father is seen sitting on some trunks while Aryan Khan is seen sitting on a trunk lower than Shah Rukh. AbRam is standing tall behind SRK while Gauri and Suhana are flanking two sides of the Pathaan star. In the picture, Suhana Khan is stealing the show with her adorable gesture towards her dad. Gauri Khan looks smashing. Aryan looks handsome just like SRK while AbRam Khan is making us go aww!

Gauri Khan wrote a perfect quote suiting the image. The interior designer writes, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image," while tagging Penguin India. Have a look at the picture-perfect family photo of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan at family at Ambani Ganpati Darshan here:

Fans shower love on the family

Ever since Gauri shared the picture, fans have been thanking Gauri for giving them the best surprise. They thanked her for making their evening more happening after sharing the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan creates history with two Rs 1000 crore films in 2023

After a long time, Shah Rukh Khan and family is heaving a sigh of relief. After the debacle of Zero, SRK is back in action with movies. A couple of years ago, even Aryan Khan was embroiled in a case of a drug bust. But finally, things have fallen into place. SRK is having a blast at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan. Talking about which, both movies have earned Rs 1000 crore. And he still has one more movie to release. He will be seen in Dunki next which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. There are high hopes for the movie. Fans are expecting Dunki to break records just like Pathaan and Jawan.