Suhana Khan makes a charcoal portrait of her mom, Gauri who finds it therapeutic

Suhana Khan is one star kid who never fails to make news. The young lady has been shuttling between New York and Mumbai since few months. She was in India when the pandemic broke out. Like her mom Gauri, Suhana Khan also has an artistic flair. The young lady loves to paint. She has made a charcoal portrait of her mom, Gauri. Seeing her daughter's handiwork, Gauri Khan commented on her Insta stories, "Charcoal art...a form of dry art...Extremely therapeutic #portrait @suhanakhan2" We can see that she has used colours like black, red and yellow. Hobbies have come in really helpful in this pandemic and Suhana Khan believes in that. Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor – 7 Bollywood BFFs who turned foes and then became friends again

Some days back, Suhana Khan shared some gorgeous pictures of her clicked by mom Gauri. We can see her in a white ganjee and denim shorts. She had captioned it, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford :)" After seeing the pic, dad Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???" The young lady looks gorgeous and all eyes are on Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. She has done a short film already. Also Read - Suhana Khan shares a pic in a backless black dress as she parties with her squad in New York

Suhana Khan and her girl gang of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda do not fail to make news every time. The young lady has done her graduation from the UK and is studying filmmaking in the US. Her brother Aryan is also a graduate from film school. Shah Rukh Khan has said that they want a career in the movies but are not sure if it is in front of the camera. Aryan Khan is more into writing and filmmaking. The superstar is busy with two big projects, Pathan and Atlee's next. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Shanaya Kapoor and more Bollywood and TV divas who are as hot as their sizzling mommies – view pics