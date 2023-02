looks gorgeous as she heads out of the airport and her smile is winning all hearts and making her fans swoon. While she makes a delightful appearance netizens cannot why over her fair time and are asking her about the fairness dream that she applies. Well, this isn't the first time the superstar kid was picked for her skin tone, Suhana herself had once spoken about her being massively trolled for her skin tone and called Kaali and more names but now she gives a damn and we do too. Some things never change and the Indian's obsession with fair skin tone is something that is never going to change anytime time soon. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt and more Bollywood stars who have the coolest siblings ever

Watch the video of Suhana Khan making heads turn at the airport with her style and swag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One user said, "Mujhe to lgta h esne b plastic surgery karwai h kuch to karwaya h body me". Another user commented. "Gora hone ki cream btado plz". Not only Suhana Khan, but 's daughter Nysa Devgn too often gets trolled fir her fair appearance every time. too gets mocked for her fair skin tone and recently she took a dig at netizens by sharing her face fully covered and protecting herself from hard sun and claiming that this sis how she keeps her skin fair. Also Read - Nysa Devgn massively trolled for partying and getting 'drunk'; watch viral video

Suhana Khan looked beautiful in the simple yet classy casual outfit and slowly the girl is changing her attitude towards shutterbugs. The girl was earlier called rude and arrogant over being ignorant of photographers, but it was only Suhana who was prepping herself to face the limelight all the time in her and now she seems to be a pro. Suhana Khan will be seen making her Bollywood debut soon with a Netflix film The Archies along with Agastya Nanda, and more helmed by . Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's unseen video of working out with Gauri Khan, meeting fans on the streets goes VIRAL