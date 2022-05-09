Suhana Khan makes Mother's Day special for mom Gauri Khan with THIS gesture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is one doting daughter. The young lady who already has a huge fan following has started work on her Bollywood debut. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she sent her mom a bouquet of the most beautiful roses. Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share the picture. She tagged her daughter with a heart emoji. It is a known fact that mom and daughter are extremely close. She also shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana Khan looking lovely in a white shirt. Some days back, Suhana Khan did a photoshoot with Manish Malhotra that went viral and how. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours; here's a look at the actress' rumoured love affairs
We can see roses in the most beautiful hues, and lilies. Gauri Khan's love for flowers and interiors is well-known, so bouquets make perfect sense. Suhana Khan has started shoot for The Archies, which is going to be directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The shoot began a month back. Suhana Khan has studied filmmaking in the US and UK. People who have seen her acting talent like Shabana Azmi have vouched for her skills and flair to become a great actress. Also Read - Anupamaa: 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' trends as fans get upset with the storyline, Anu's mehndi design and a lot more [Read Tweets]
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Pathaan which is going to his big release after a span of five years. Deepika Padukone is his leading lady. He also has Dunki and Atlee's movie in his kitty. Aryan Khan was supposed to be directing a web series for Amazon Prime Video. However, it looks like fans have to wait till 2023 for Aryan Khan to make his debut. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan share a great bond, and are one of the hottest mom-daughter duos in Bollywood. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's ladylove Bubby aka Nazila Sitaishi is a stunner and here's proof [VIEW PICS]
