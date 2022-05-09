Suhana Khan makes Mother's Day special for mom Gauri Khan with THIS gesture

and 's daughter Suhana is one doting daughter. The young lady who already has a huge fan following has started work on her Bollywood debut. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she sent her mom a bouquet of the most beautiful roses. Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share the picture. She tagged her daughter with a heart emoji. It is a known fact that mom and daughter are extremely close. She also shared a gorgeous picture of looking lovely in a white shirt. Some days back, Suhana Khan did a photoshoot with Manish Malhotra that went viral and how. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours; here's a look at the actress' rumoured love affairs

We can see roses in the most beautiful hues, and lilies. Gauri Khan's love for flowers and interiors is well-known, so bouquets make perfect sense. Suhana Khan has started shoot for The Archies, which is going to be directed by . It also stars Agastya Nanda and . The shoot began a month back. Suhana Khan has studied filmmaking in the US and UK. People who have seen her acting talent like have vouched for her skills and flair to become a great actress.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Pathaan which is going to his big release after a span of five years. is his leading lady. He also has Dunki and Atlee's movie in his kitty. was supposed to be directing a web series for Amazon Prime Video. However, it looks like fans have to wait till 2023 for Aryan Khan to make his debut. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan share a great bond, and are one of the hottest mom-daughter duos in Bollywood.