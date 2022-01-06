and 's daughter is an internet sensation. She is yet to mark her entry in Bollywood but she already has millions of fans. On social media, the star kid is pretty active and often shares some stunning pictures. Continuing with her Instagram game, she recently shared some gorgeous pictures that will leave her fans gasping for breath. In the pictures, we see Suhana pulling off a sultry pose whilst dressed in a beautiful animal print dress. Nails done to perfection and the subtle sunlight is adding to the beauty of the pictures. While her fans are going crazy over these pictures, her besties like Shanaya Kapoor and too are in awe. Also Read - CRAZIEST things fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars have done for their fave Bollywood celebs

Suhana Khan shared these pictures with the caption, "wait lemme pose for u." Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey and many others dropped in comments appreciating Suhana Khan's beauty. While Shanaya wrote 'Sue' along with many heart emojis, Ananya Panday wrote, "Glg" with heart eyes. Check out Suhana's photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan has been in New York for her studies. She has been constantly putting up pictures giving everyone a sneak peek into her life in New York. Fans are now desperately waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut. She has already made her acting debut with a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. The film had received critical acclaim from many.