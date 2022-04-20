It is time for gen-next to rock Bollywood. While the Khans and Kapoors are still enjoying their stardom, the next lot of Bollywood starkids is all set to enter Bollywood. Among the top, , and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut. They are going to feature in 's next film called The Archies. It is going to be a Netflix film and the shooting of the same has already begun. Apart from these three, Shanaya Kapoor is also marking her Bollywood debut with a film by . It was recently that the pictures of the stars from the sets of the film had gone viral on social media. So who among the three do you think will shine the brightest? Also Read - BTS: Armaan Malik gets dragged in the 'controversial' Jungkook-Jay Park pic; this is how the singer reacted

Suhana Khan, daughter of and , has already impressed a few with her acting chops in a short called The Grey Part of Blue. She is said to have inherited the best qualities from her father who is known as the King of Bollywood. Shanaya Kapoor - daughter of and Maheep Kapoor is a big social media sensation. She already has millions of followers on Instagram and is pretty famous among the teens. Agastya Nanda - son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda (daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan) is a little lesser known to the masses but is seemingly popular among the star kids club. Khushi Kapoor - Boney Kapoor and 's daughter is following the footsteps of her sister and is all set to make a big splash. Well, only time will tell as to who among Suhana, Khushi, Shanaya and Agastya manages to stand out and impress all with their acting in The Archies.

Until then, you can vote and share your thoughts on which of these star kids have the highest chance of becoming a star.