Suhana Khan shares a pic in a backless back dress as she parties with her squad in New York

Suhana Khan is one of the gorgeous star kids around. The young lady is back in New York and is happy with her squad. She has shared a picture on social media where we can see her enjoying a party. Suhana Khan is wearing a black backless dress in the picture. We can see that she is all smiles as she hits the dance floor. The nightclub seems to have a prop that looks like the red moon. The young lady looks flawless with her hair being done up in curls. Glossy lips and some bronzer, she looks terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is now 21. The young lady has been studying acting and filmmaking in the US. She finished her schooling and graduation from one of the best schools in the UK. Fans showered her with compliments on the picture. A person wrote, "So cutee!!!" while another person told her that she is looking amazing. The young lady seems to know how to enjoy her life. Suhana Khan worked in a short film and released it a year back. Fans would remember that her acting chops have been praised by none other than Shabana Azmi.

Brother Aryan Khan was seen during the IPL auctions in the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan who did not work for almost a couple of years spent a lot of time with his kids. The superstar said it was nice to be with them when they were graduating. We are just waiting now for an announcement of her debut!