Suhana Khan is one of the budding actresses yet to make her debut. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter have been the centre of attention ever since she was introduced to the media. From a very young age, Suhana Khan has been in the know of all the attention she would be getting from the media. Yet, little was said and talked about Suhana until she signed her first project which it Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Suhana also made her social media account public which gave access to her life, a little more. Ever since Suhana has been sharing pictures every now and then. She has shared what her 'happy place' looks like and it's a big quality that she inherited from Shah Rukh.

Suhana Khan shares pictures of her 'happy place'

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped three pics in a carousel. The first one is a picture of herself. The second one is a picture of her current read, Happy Place by Emily Henry. The third picture is from a book store and the fourth image is from the section which has collections of what seems like the scripts of various Hollywood movies including The Godfather part 1 and 3, , American Psycho, The Notebook, A Clockwork Orange Legally Blonde and more. Suhana captioned the post saying, 'Happy place' alongside a cupcake emoticon.

Check out Suhana Khan's Instagram post about her 'happy place' here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan inherits THIS quality from her father

Well, apart from his genes, Suhana Khan has also inherited her father, Shah Rukh Khan's habit and love for reading. It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan is a voracious reader. As per reports, he has a huge library in Mannat with over 1000 books. Now, ain't that a treat from a book lover?

In other news, Suhana Khan was made the brand ambassador of Maybelline. Her TVCs grabbed a lot of attention. Apart from that, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her acting debut which is The Archies in which she will be essaying the role based on Veronica Lodge from the original series. She has been linked to her co-star Agastya Nanda as well. Rumours say that Agastya has introduced Suhana to his folks as his girlfriend.