Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan continues to make headlines. No, we aren’t talking about her acting debut with The Archies. Instead, it is about the star kid attending a book launch recently and sharing her thoughts at the event. For the unversed, the actor was recently seen at the launch event of Koel Purie Rinchet's debut novel Clearly Invisible in Paris. Mom Gauri was quick to take to Instagram to share a video of daughter Suhana as she spoke about the book. As expected, her fans are impressed. Also Read - Ananya Panday Calls Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha 'beautiful', says 'she's the most adorable kid, I want to...' [Exclusive]

Gauri Khan dropped the video of Suhana Khan on her Instagram account and shared an interesting anecdote, too. Her caption read, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching @suhanakhan2 speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" Also Read - Suhana Khan gives money to beggars as she steps out from her party; netizens hail The Archies actress saying, ‘Papa ke achche sanskaar hai’

As the video of Suhana Khan speaking at the event made to the internet, fans were clearly impressed with her confidence and oratorial skills. Fans have been drawing comparisons between her and father Shah Rukh Khan to stress how she speaks as eloquently as him. A comment on the video read, "Genetically programmed to be an intellectual. Beauty with brains. Extremely well behaved child! Looking forward to Archies." Another comment read, "she's just like her father, kya mast bolti hai." Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he hates picking gifts for daughter Suhana Khan's boyfriend [Watch]

Trending Now

Check out Suhana Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Check out how netizens reacted to Suhana Khan's video below:

Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies is slated to come out on Netflix this year. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will mark the acting debuts of Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The cast of The Archies also includes Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the team of The Archies was papped serving food at a popular joint in Mumbai. All of them were dressed in white keeping up with the vibe of Independence Day.

Check out the video of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and more below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this space for more entertainment news.