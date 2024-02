Actress Suhani Bhatnagar is no more. The young actress, 19 died at Delhi's AIIMS after suffering medical complications. It seems she was admitted in the hospital on February 7 and died on February 16. They had transferred her to the ICU after she developed fluid retention in her body. It seems her body did not react well to the medication which led to edema in her body. It can be very painful for someone. Suhani Bhatnagar played the part of Yogita Kumari in the movie. Aamir Khan Productions confirmed the news and issued a statement on the same. Also Read - Dangal fame Suhani Bhatnagar, Tunisha Sharma and other actors who tragically passed away at a very young age

Nitesh Tiwari mourns the death of Suhani Bhatnagar

The director of Dangal Nitesh Tiwari has mourned the demise of Suhani Bhatnagar. He said in a statement, "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family." The actress was selected amongst millions for Dangal. The movie was a huge hit in India and abroad. Aamir Khan Productions posted, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Suhani Bhatnagar's demise shocks one and all

Suhani Bhatnagar's demise has come as a shock. It has reaffirmed that tragedy does not spare anyone whatever might be his or her age. The actress had spoken about how she got good reviews for the film from her friends and relatives. She spoke about how she expected it to fare well. We extend our condolences to the family of Suhani Bhatnagar.