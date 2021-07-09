Suicide or drug overdose? When Guru Dutt's younger brother Devi Dutt chronicled the events that took place before the fateful night

Legendary filmmaker and actor was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai in 1964. He was 39. According to reports, the reason for his death was a lethal combination of sleeping pills combined with liquor. His untimely death by suicide at the age of 39, that too after multiple failed attempts, had shocked the entire film industry.

His younger brother and filmmaker Devi Dutt has time and again denied the apparent speculations of Guru Dutt killing himself out of melancholic frustration. He had said that Dutt was apparently suffering from a sleeping disorder and that it must be an accidental overdose of sleeping pills after drinking alcohol.

But what led to that fateful night?

Devi narrated to Filmfare, "After Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guru Dutt and Bhabhi had patched up. It was decided that the entire family would stay together at 48 Pali Hill once it was redeveloped. On October 9, 1964 he was at his studio with , Rehman and director Shaeed Latif for his production Baharein Phir Bhi Aayegi. But Malaji (Sinha) had got stuck in Madras. So the shooting got postponed. Bhabhi had gone to the children’s school for PTA and was supposed to send Tarun and Arun across in the evening. We left for home in the car. He asked me to buy kites and manjha from Bandra as he wanted to fly kites with the children over the weekend. Then we stopped at Charag Din at Colaba. He bought clothes for the boys and also some for me."

He continued, "Then we stopped at Kanji Bhai broker’s house at Marine Lines to collect whisky bottles. Guru Dutt asked him to get his money back from investors as he wanted to import coloured stock for Kaneez. When we reached home, he went into the kitchen and began preparing omelettes. He said he’d cook more often when we all lived together. He said that we brothers would occupy the 9th and 10th floors, from where we’d watch the sunset every evening. Just then walked in our Chartered Accountant, Gole saab. He informed Guru Dutt of the ‘final notices’ from the IT department for the taxes pending since the past two years. They got into a heated argument. Gole saab warned that the IT department could raid the studio, office and home anytime. Guru Dutt asked me to go home."

"On the way out I met Abrar Alvi. I asked him to convey Bhabhi’s message to Guru Dutt - that she wouldn’t be sending the kids as it was late. That was my last evening with Guru Dutt. The next day, he was no more. I still maintain he did not commit suicide. It must have been due to the sleeping pills after heavy drinking with Abrar," Devi concluded.