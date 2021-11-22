Ever since the trailer of Bob Biswas was released online, fans have been asking the reason behind the casting of as Bob Biswas instead of Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee who made the character popular in . Writer has finally answered the most common fan question. Also Read - Bob Biswas: 'I am proud to say you are my son', says Amitabh Bachchan after watching the film’s trailer; here’s how Abhishek Bachchan reacts

As we all know that Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the earlier Kahaani released in 2012, in which Bob's character was portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee. Despite being a Bengali actor without having any presence in Hindi film before, Saswara portrayed the character with utmost conviction on screen that it became quite natural for the fans to see him as the face of the character. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan impresses in Bob Biswas trailer, Kartik Aaryan says Dhamaka is a revisit to his past roles and more

As there is a different kind of curiosity around the film over its casting, the film's writer Sujoy Ghosh said that casting Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas was a conscious decision. "It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from 'Kahaani', this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing," he told IANS. Also Read - From Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Akshay Kumar in Welcome Back: 6 Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels for bizarre reasons

He further added, "Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film. In the earlier film, when the introduction of Bob happened (referring to 'Kahaani') he only had a presence of eight minutes. Now, we have a full story on him."

When Sujoy was given an example of the films made by iconic filmmaker casting the same two actors for three different films based on the same characters, Sujoy said that had he directed Bob Biswas, he would have definitely chosen Saswata in the film.

"I am saying it is not impossible to recreate the world of Bob Biswas where Saswata who played Bob earlier can be cast. In fact, if I was helming the film, Saswata would have been a choice, but Diya is directing the film and this is the choice she made. She has her vision to the film. Our idea is to create a new film, in which the world of Bob is different from what we have seen in 'Kahaani'," sai Sujoy who has written Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

The crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film which was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh. This is the first time the fans will get to see Abhishek in a never-seen-before avatar in which his look is almost unrecognisable as a semi-bald and overweight middle-aged man.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Bob Biswas also features , Paran Bandopadhyay, and , among others. It releases on December 3 on ZEE5.