Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez are once again making headlines after the conman leaked the actress's private chats to him lately. The latest development is that the conman who is accused of 200 crores of money laundering and is under custody has leaked the WhatsApp chats with her from 2021. The three-year-old chats shared by Sukesh is claimed that they both are clearing their misunderstandings where Jacky is allegedly apologising to him and trying to convince him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who a few months ago claimed that the chats leaked online along with Jacqueline are fake, made a fresh claim that reads," The chat you are seeing now is one of those days in 2021, where me and Jacky had a misunderstanding and thereafter, in the chat, you can see her asking for forgiveness and her love for me, irrespective of any kind of misunderstanding".

Not only he leaked the private chats but also shared the handwritten letter by Jacquline that reads,"I am yours forever...Love Botta Bomma". Sukesh even threatened the actress saying that this is just the teaser and he has all the capabilities to share other private chats and videos,"Hundreds of chats and voice recordings, video chats which will be revealed to Investigation Agency", adding that he has kept these chats private with him and now he has left her with no choice.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar even wants the chats to be verified.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar even claimed that the chats can be verified, "Also, additionally, I am handing over the original drive from WhatsApp cloud data in regard to me and Jacky for investigation, which was kept as a secret till today," he claimed, adding that the handwriting can also be "easily verified", "matched" and "compared with Ms Fernandez's handwritten statement given to ED."

The problem around Jacqueline's life is unending. Meanwhile Jacqueline has filed a request to withdraw her name in this case and give her relief. Jacqueline has refuted having any ties with Sukesh and even alleged that he is maliciously targeted attack of the conman and requested to quash any case against her. But this latest development might bring a new havoc in the actress's life.

