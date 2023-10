Sukesh Chandrashekhar is deeply and madly in love with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The conman came under the spotlight after his alleged relationship with the diva made headlines. Jaclyn and Sukesh were allegedly dating each other, and their leaked pictures left the internet stunned. Sukesh, who is in jail serving a sentence for allegedly conning 200 crore rupees from someone, sent another love letter to Jacqueline on the occasion of Navratri. The letter of the conman went viral, where he mentioned how he will never stop loving Jacqueline and has even kept a nine-day fast to curb negativity from their lives. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez receives letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Easter; calls her 'My Baby my Bomma'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter reads, "Baby, firstly, you were looking super hot and pretty at the 'Doha Show'. Baby, there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma. Baby, as Navrathri is commencing tomorrow, I am for the first time in my life going to fast all the 9 days for 'your well-being' and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us. With Ma Shakthis's divine intervention, everything will be in our favour; the truth will prevail. We will be with each other very soon, come what may, and live together forever, my baby girl.” Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi claim Sukesh Chandrashekhar destroyed their lives; become witnesses in EOW case

Sukesh even assured Jacqueline in his letter that everything would be done and soon they would be together, and he asked her not to worry about anything. "I would let even a single scratch on you anymore. Baby, no 'cage' in this world can stop me from loving you, protecting you, and standing up for you. Baby, I know how much you love me. At the same time, you know, my baby, I live for you. I would kill for you. I would die for you. Baby, you are my lifeline. I can't wait to come and hold you tight. I love you like crazy, my baby, my tigress, my shakthi." Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez gets relief in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case; actress granted bail [Full Report]

Trending Now

Sukesh is currently in Tihar jail, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's connection with the conman indeed affected her career badly and maligned her image.