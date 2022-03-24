Sukhee: This Aarya 2 actress joins the cast of the Shilpa Shetty - Amit Sadh starrer [Exclusive]

Shilpa Shetty recently announced that she is going to be a part of Sukhee. The film is about a lady named Sukhee and how she juggles with life. The movie is directed by Sonal Joshi. Amit Sadh is the male lead of the film. Now, sources have told us that this actress has joined the team in Chandigarh. The first schedule is happening in the gorgeous city. A source told us, "Dilnaaz Irani has also joined the team. She is playing an important character in the film." It seems the news of the actress joining is being kept under wraps as of now. Dilnaaz Irani was a part of Sushmita Sen's web show Aarya 2 and films like Aligarh in the past. Also Read - Raj Kundra gets massively trolled for hiding his face once again at the airport with Shilpa Shetty and kids - watch video

Talking about Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty had said that it was the story of a housewife who dreamt of an adventurous life but was confined to the home. She gave her first shot for the film some days back. The actress was seen dressed in a peach coloured suit with embroidery and her hair was tied in a bun. Shilpa Shetty held the clapboard in the hand. She wrote, "A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE First shot done!" Also Read - Holi 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Akshay Kumar: Here's how stars celebrated the festival of colours – view pics

The film is directed by Sonal Joshi. She has been part of movies like Tamasha, Dhoom 3, Khamoshiyaan and others. Sonal Joshi is also the writer of Sukhee. Shilpa Shetty also has Nikamma in her kitty. The movie stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She has made a comeback to acting with Hungama 2. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn: 10 Bollywood celebs who own private jets