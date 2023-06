Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passed away on June 4th, 2023. The actress took her last breath in a Mumbai hospital where she was admitted for the treatment of a prolonged age-related illness. She died at the age of 94 and left the industry in shock. Her death has left a big void in Indian cinema and many big celebrities have paid their condolence. Big celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and PM Narendra Modi have mourned the sad demise of the actress. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar death: Bollywood's onscreen maa loved playing mother to these three actors the most

Sulochana Latkar has worked in more than 200 films including Hindi and Marathi languages. She is known for her work in films like , Nagin, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, and Mr and Mrs. She was also a recipient of the civilian honor Padma Shri. who has played the role of his son in movies remembered the late actress. In a conversation with ETimes, Big B said she was indeed a mother figure to both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Megastar still remembers the handwritten letter she had sent him on my 75th birthday. It was one of the most cherished gifts he has ever received. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar Death: Veteran actress passes away at 94 due to age-related issues

PM Narendra Modi also paid his condolence through his Twitter account, “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.” wrote, “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan meets onscreen mother Sulochana Latkar to wish her on 86th birthday - view pic!

Trending Now

also paid tribute to Sulochana Latkar on Twitter. He was saddened by the death news of Sulochana Didi (the actor referred the actress). In his note, Riteish added, “a heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema.”

Sulochana Latkar’s daughter Kanchan Ghanekar revealed that her mother was battling health issues and breathing difficulties. The family also confirmed that the last rites of the actress will be held on June 5th at her Prabhadevi residence. She will be cremated at Shivaji Park Crematorium through an electric crematorium at 5:30 pm. The funeral will be at her residence from 11 am to 5 pm. According to reports the mortal remains will be kept for public darshan at her Prabhadevi residence.