Sulochana Latkar, a veteran Indian actress, passed away on June 4, 2023, due to age-related complications and prolonged illness at Shushrusha hospital in Dadar, Mumbai. She was 96. Latkar had a prolific career spanning over five decades and was known for her memorable performances in Marathi and Hindi films. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar Death: Veteran actress passes away at 94 due to age-related issues

She made her debut in films in 1946 and established herself as a leading actress in Marathi cinema with films like 'Sasurvas', 'Vahinichya Bangdya', 'Meeth Bhakar', 'Sangtye Aika', and many more. In the Hindi film industry, she was often paired opposite popular actors like Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, and Rajesh Khanna. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan meets onscreen mother Sulochana Latkar to wish her on 86th birthday - view pic!

Latkar once said that she loved playing the role of a mother to three actors - Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, and Rajesh Khanna. She played the role of a mother or close relative in many of her Hindi films with Sunil Dutt as the leading man like 'Heera', 'Jhoola', 'Ek Phool Char Kante', and 'Sujatha'.

Trending Now

She shared screen space with Dev Anand in films like 'Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai', 'Pyar Mohabbat', 'Duniya', and 'Joshila'. In these films, either Dev Anand was her son or relative. She also played an on-screen close relative to Rajesh Khanna's character in several films such as 'Dil Daulat Duniya', 'Kati Patang', and 'Prem Nagar'.

Apart from her noteworthy performances in these films, Latkar also acted in several other popular movies like 'Bandini', 'Azaad', and 'Majboor'. In 2004, she was honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2009, she received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award from the Government of Maharashtra.

Latkar will always be remembered for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.