It is indeed a huge loss for Bollywood. Veteran actress Sulochana is no more. She is known for playing mom to some of Bollywood's top actors. In her career, she had worked in above 200 Hindi movies and Marathi ones. Sulochana Latkar has died aged 94 due to age-related issues. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri. The news was confirmed to Indian Express by her daughter Kanchana Ghanekar. It seems she had breathing difficulties. The antim darshan will happen at her Prabhadevi home with the cremation on Monday 5.30 pm at Shivaji Park. Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to condole her demise. He tweeted, "The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema."

The lady played mother to all the big stars from 1960s to 1980s like Mehmood, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna to name a few. She has been Big B's mother in many movies. It seems the last rites will happen with full state honours.

Amitabh Bachchan had shared details of a letter that she wrote for him when he turned 75. He took to Facebook and wrote on his blog, "Sulochana ji .. who has played my Mother in innumerable films .. my greetings to her on her birthday were done some time back ; but HER greetings to me on My 75th birthday were exceptional .. her words are the greatest blessing !!! I know a great amount of time has passed, and perhaps it may not be ethical to do this, but I simply could not resist and just had to share this with my well wishers."