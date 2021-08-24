Sumit Ojha reveals why digital freelancing is the future of work

The pandemic has restructured our lives in many ways. People have adapted to the ‘New Normal’ and the daily routines have changed. Office culture has changed to work from home, remote locations and freelancing. With the economical fronts constantly becoming delusional, nobody is really sure of what is next in the queue. And therefore, businesses are taking cautious steps when it comes to investing. People are getting inclined towards outsourcing the work rather than building an inhouse team. And freelancing is becoming a growing tradition in the business world.

Sumit Ojha, Co-Founder of CuteVamp, Web Designer at Fiverr explains why digital freelancing is the future of work. According to the experts and research done in the past year, freelancers have become the third global workforce, approximately 1.1 billion of 3.5 billion workforce. Several people lost their jobs during the pandemic. And this is a major reason that people are shifting to freelancing.

Sumit Ojha, gives 5 reasons why digital freelancing is the future of work.

Digital Freelancing Is The Future Of Work - Here’s Why

Freelancing has been in the industry for quite some time now. But it was considered only as an option of extra income. If we look back a few years, no one thought of taking it as a full time employment. However, the tables are changing now, during the pandemic, most of the people switched to freelancing when they lost their full time employment. And according to the expert, Sumit Ojha, it is becoming the future, even after the pandemic and probably even because of the pandemic. He gives 5 reasons as to why digital freelancing is the future of work.

1. It Is Adaptable:

According to the reports of the UN, as many as one in six people lost their jobs during the pandemic. As a result they switched to freelancing, some using the same skill set and some switching the skill sets and domains as well. The best thing about freelancing is, it is completely adaptable and flexible as per your needs. You do not need any degree or years of experience, there are several freelancing platforms that offer work only on the basis of the expertise in our skills.

2. It Is Sustainable:

Those who were already freelancing, what happened to their career? Did it boost during the pandemic? Actually no, even they suffered the setbacks of the lockdowns and financial strains. They also experienced a drop in their income. However, the drop was only for sometime. According to the reports the hourly rates of the freelancers remain stable even after the pandemic and in some cases there was an increase seen upto 17%. In short, whatever the situation is, there will be someone who needs your time, skill and expertise. As a freelancer, you will always be in a safe and sustainable environment pandemic or no pandemic.

3. Freelancers Can Work From Anywhere:

The best thing about freelancing is its flexibility. You can work for a US client sitting in some far corner of a small village in India. You have the flexibility to work at any time as per your convenience and you are your own boss. According to the reports, 64% of the freelancers get their projects online and almost none of them require you to be onsite. The flexibility of choosing your own time to work is, you know when you can give your best and this also increases your productivity.

4. The Payoffs Are Good:

Another plus point of being a freelancer is, you get to choose and decide your rate of work. You can select the project that suits your rates and rejects the ones paying you less. Also, you get paid for hourly work, which can be 3-4 times higher than what you will get hourly as a full time employer. According to the reports, an IT professional in the US earns around $49 USD an hour and an administrative or customer support person can earn upto $29 USD an hour as a freelancer. This is definitely more than what you could earn as a full timer.

5. Boosts Creativity:

The freelance world offers many opportunities to develop your creativity. Exposure to international markets gives access to different cultures and approaches for all fields. As a result, the self-employed can develop their activity and work to adapt it to different markets. In many cases it is possible to develop a strategy and apply it differently for different countries. Freelancing opens the doors to more opportunities than traditional work. But creativity can go further, since the self-employed can organize their work as they wish.

“Freelancing may seem insecure, not giving you the surety of projects and a fixed income, this is a misconception. Freelancing is not only stable, but also gives you higher income if you have the right skills and the right contacts. Digital freelancing is the future of work and the time is not far when it will be considered as a full time profession,” says Sumit Ojha.