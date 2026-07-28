Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, DIES at 70 in london

Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, has passed away at the age of 70 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in London. The family has requested privacy as tributes pour in.

Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, DIES at 70 in london

Suneil Anand, son of the legendary Dev Anand, died at 70 after a heart attack in London on July 26, 2026. His niece, Gina Narang, confirmed the news with a family statement and asked for privacy. “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are grateful for all the love and support during this tough time, and we ask that everyone respect our need for privacy as we navigate this loss,” she wrote.

Suneil stepped into Bollywood back in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand. The movie was directed by his father, Dev Anand and hopes ran high but it didn’t manage to create much buzz at the box office. He went on to appear in films like Car Thief and Main Tere Liye. Still, Suneil never found the same star status as his father in Hindi cinema. He took a long break from acting, then came back with Master, a film he didn’t just star in, he directed it too. His last screen role was in 2008’s Hollywood film Vagator Mixer, where again he wore both hats, actor and director but Suneil’s contribution ran deeper than just his acting. He managed Navketan Films, the iconic banner Dev Anand created. The production house is still known for classics and released its final film, Chargesheet, in 2011, with Dev Anand in the lead. Not long after, Dev Anand passed away in December of that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐️ Victoria ⭐️ (@mohinimanek)

After news of Suneil's death broke, tributes started pouring in. Family, friends, and fans shared condolences. On Instagram, a family member described Suneil as the one who always stood by Navketan Films, keeping his father’s cinematic vision alive. The post also looked back at Dev Anand’s legacy how his movies touched generations and thanked Suneil for doing his part to preserve all that. Suneil leaves behind his family, who are asking everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

