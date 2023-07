Suniel Shetty is a doting father to Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. He has been married to Mana Shetty for 24 years and has quite enough experience in married life. He has valuable lessons to share with his daughter Athiya who recently stepped up in a new chapter of life marrying Indian cricketer KL Rahul. She entered a new journey in life and her father gave a piece of lifetime advice to the newly married couple to maintain a happy life ahead. Also Read - Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 to be part of a comedy universe? Suniel Shetty spills beans about a crossover

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor was asked to share a piece of word he would give to his daughter. The Hera Pheri actor revealed that when Athiya entered the industry he told her not to fear success and also asked her if she was ready to face failure. About marriage, he advised Athiya to be a champion and have complete faith in her partner. He asked her to be someone who believes in partner blindly and trusts him. Shetty also advised her that KL Rahul is an athlete and will travel, there will be times when she won’t be able to travel with him. Just like actors, athletes see highs and lows. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reacts to rising price of tomatoes

Moving ahead to share a bit of advice for son-in-law KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty suggested him not to be a beautiful human being because it seems to be inferior when it comes to him. He also asked him not to be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about and not you. Suniel asserted that he always tells Athiya Shetty that she is blessed to have Rahul, not necessarily the other way around. “Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child but… my wife, my mother, my sisters-in-law, my sister… all are obsessed with Rahul,” Shetty concluded. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Is THIS the reason why Shah Rukh Khan skipped Sunny Deol's son's reception?

Trending Now

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in MX Player’s Dharavi Bank and Zee5's Operation Fryday. He will be next seen reprising his iconic role Shayam in the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. He also has Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 in the kitty. His famous character Yeda Anna from APD will see a crossover in the upcoming sequels of laugh riots.