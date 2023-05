Suniel Shetty identifies Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, and Bobby Deol as the 'real star-kids' and stresses the fact that most of them are well-behaved. In an interview with a podcast, Suniel stated that star-kids such as them should represent the term "star-kid". The actor also emphasized that stardom can be inherited through legacy, and mentioned legends such as Yash Chopra and Shashi Kapoor, who were very conscious of their actions because they knew that they had to be responsible as public figures. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reveals getting threatening calls from the Underworld, 'I used to abuse back'

Suniel's statements come as a response to the ongoing debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry. In a previous interview with ETimes in 2020, he expressed that the topic of nepotism hurts because it is present in every field. Shetty asked if it is wrong for children of actors to dream of pursuing acting careers just because their father is in the industry, adding that he runs an online platform for talent to provide opportunities for aspiring actors who are not celebrities' children. Also Read - Salman Khan is a man with golden heart; Suniel Shetty says nobody knows the superstar like he does

Suniel also urged people to view each child as an individual and not to stereotype them, as it is unfair to label an entire group of individuals and subject them to abuse. He acknowledges that groupism is present in Bollywood, but that it is present in every field, and it is something that one has to learn to live with. Also Read - Suniel Shetty's response on KL Rahul's injury gets praise; netizens say, 'Inko BCCI ka President bana do....'

Trending Now

Suniel's insights are critical points to consider in the ongoing debates surrounding nepotism in Bollywood and the entertainment industry. Instead of generalizing all star-kids, it is crucial to view them as individuals and see their accomplishments independently of their celebrity parents.