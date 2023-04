Suniel Shetty is one of the renowned Bollywood stars entertaining us since 1992 with some iconic movies. The actor has recently made headlines for his upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The actor has recently shared strong opinions about social media existence and how it has destroyed the lives of celebrities. In fact, it has gone to an extent where Suniel Shetty who is always up to speak thoughts got scared to talk. He is hurt how some unknown people on the internet abuse his family and mocks him for no reason. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 3: Salman Khan starrer has a thunderous first Sunday; crosses Rs 100 crore mark with worldwide numbers

The actor opened up on online trolling and how it has affected him. Recently, he appeared on 'The Ranveer Show' and addressed social media in today's age in a conversation with the host Ranveer Allahbadia. He says social media has destroyed life, there is no privacy left in today's time. One sentence is tweaked, edited in 15 different ways, and put out in 15 different ways which destroyed their lives. According to him, an actor's comment is put out in a different style than what has been said. He thinks it has been impossible to be on social media.

is afraid to talk on social media because of its rage. He says "I'm scared to talk." He reveals celebrities are forced to be diplomatic because then he is hammered otherwise for something he has not even done. And surprisingly people hammering him are he doesn't even know on Twitter or on Facebook. People behind the screens talk rubbish about his family, abusing his daughter and mother, and for what.

The actor calling him old school states this behavior on the internet hurts him. He is hurt when people call his daughter who is also an actress (Athiya Shetty) a b**ch. They even call his mother poorly. Faceless trolls have actually gained the confidence to mock celebrities on social media. They don't know what their actions will lead to. In spite of the hate, the actor states he won't stay quiet. 'I am a Shetty boy. I would never keep quiet.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Amazon Mini TV's new web series Hunter. This happens to be his second web show after making his digital debut with MX Players Dharavi Bank. He will be next collaborating with his old OG star cast Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for .