Suniel Shetty has had a long career in Bollywood. Of late, he has been dabbling in the OTT space as well with shows like Dharavi Bank and Hunter. The actor is also known to be quite candid. In a recent interview, he said his family did not enjoy his action films of the 90s but did not say that to him on his face. The son of a restaurant owner, Veerappa Shetty, Suniel was selected for a Bollywood film, Balwaan for his fab physique. Though the film tanked, he got more offers. It took time till Dhadkan where he got recognition for his emotional performance as a jilted lover. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reveals being hurt by KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's trolling post India's World Cup 2023 loss

Suniel Shetty's emotional disclosure

In a recent interview to a news agency, he said that even though some of his films made money at the box office, they did not click with his family members. It seems his parents, wife and daughter would watch them patiently and say it was 'Very Good'. Then, they would ask the house help for a Saridon or two. The hunk would hear that and feel that his film has given an headache to his parents. Back in those days, he would do his own stunts. Suniel Shetty got his first big hit with Mohra. His other notable action entertainers were Gopi Kishan, Bhai and Rakshak. Click here to Also Read - Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other Bollywood actors are turning hotter, more suave with age

Suniel Shetty spoke about his son-in-law KL Rahul

Macho man Suniel Shetty spoke about how he feels terrible when social media trolls KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. He said that he sees them as a parent and not a general cricket viewer. It seems the player told his son-in-law that he does not care and would let his on-field performance talk for him. He was quoted as saying, "The faith of the people, captain and selectors in him said it all. The trolling hurts me 100 times more than it hurts Rahul and Athiya." Also Read - Not just movies, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and other Top Bollywood celebrities who earn from their side businesses

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi (@abudhabimandir)

He also said that Mana Shetty and he watched the entire World Cup 2023 tournament like superstitious cricket viewer. It seems they did not budge from the house. It seems the couple would lock themselves in a room. He said, "I have sat on the floor watching the entire World Cup, every game with fingers crossed and legs folded."