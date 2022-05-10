Suniel Shetty mistakenly called 'Gutka King' instead of Ajay Devgn by Twitter user; Anna responds with a six

It seems like the controversy surrounding the new tobacco advertisement featuring , and is not dying down anytime soon. A Twitter recently posted a photo of a roadside banner featuring the ad. He slammed the three actors for being a wrong influence to the people. However, he mistakenly tagged while calling the actors, Gutka Kings. And Anna has hit the ball out of the stadium with his reply. Also Read - Is Sonakshi Sinha really engaged? Anushka Ranjan SPILLS the beans

"Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco)," a Twitter user captioned the photo. Another user then commented, "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids."

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de ? — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

The tweet got Suniel's attention and he replied, "Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)", followed by a folded hands emoji. The Twitter user then apologised to his mistake and clarified that he wanted to tag Ajay Devgn and not him. He also admitted to being his fan. "Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he tweeted, which, Suniel acknowledged it with a folded hands emoji.

Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love.

It should be (@ajaydevgn)

As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag ? — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

After Akshay Kumar apologised for featuring in a tobacco brand advertisement, Ajay Devgn defended his long association with the brand that he has become synonymous with its tagline. He called it a personal choice. He also said that people often take up something after fully being aware of its repercussions at large. He mentioned that he was only promoting 'elaichi' and not a tobacco product. He added that if such products cause an unnecessary stir then more than advertisements, the sale of such products should be put on hold.