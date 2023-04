Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home and the pictures were breathtaking. It was a small and simple wedding through South Indian traditions. From haldi to mehendi and pheras, Suniel Shetty ensured that his daughter gets her dream wedding. The star is also very attached to his son-in-law and is always seen boasting about him. On KL Rahul's birthday, Suniel Shetty penned a sweet note. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar was never out of the project; says the franchise is magic

pens a sweet note for KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty shared an unseen picture from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding to wish the cricketer on his birthday. The picture has Suniel Shetty doing KL Rahul's Tilak. In the caption, he wrote that he is blessed to have him in his life. He also penned, 'Happy Birthday Baba'.

Check out his post below:

KL Rahul is currently busy with IPL 2023. He is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Earlier, Suniel Shetty had spoken about his anxiousness whenever KL Rahul is on field. To Etimes, he said that he has started empathising and appreciating cricketers because of him. Sunile Shetty was quoted saying, "I am anxious whenever he is playing. It's my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at his eyes, I have started empathising and appreciating every cricketer. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you up; he is the master of his profession but you are seeing it like a father. And then when he rises like a Phoenix."

Even after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding, Suniel Shetty penned many sweet posts talking about the couple and how beautiful their jodi is. He is definitely a happy father and a proud father-in-law. He leaves no chances to back and support his son--in-law. KL Rahul is definitely one lucky champ.

Suniel Shetty's comeback

Suniel Shetty has made a comeback with Dharavi Bank. Recently, he was seen in Hunter where he played the role of a cop. Even at 61, he is among the fittest celebrities in town. He can give any young actor a run for his money when it comes to fitness.