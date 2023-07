The cost of tomatoes is currently smashing all previous records for inflation. Everyone is having difficulty with this. Bollywood celebrity Sunil Shetty is concerned about the inflation of tomatoes in such a situation. Prices of tomatoes, a staple of Indian cooking, have soared by more than 400% in recent weeks as the country has been gripped by a nationwide shortage.

The shortage has been attributed to the irregular weather that has ravaged India during this year’s season for tomatoes, including unseasonable high rainfall in recent months, which devastated the growing crops and fuelled a deadly fungal disease. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Is THIS the reason why Shah Rukh Khan skipped Sunny Deol's son's reception?

Suniel Shetty's statement

In an exclusive conversation with aajtak Suniel Shetty mentioned that his wife, Mana only brings vegetables for one or two days at home as they believe in eating fresh veggies. But as price of Tomato is increasing, he has started eating less tomatoes these days. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi's career plotted to be destroyed? THIS filmmaker recalls getting threats for giving him work

Orders from direct farmer

In the interview, Suniel Shetty mentioned that he orders vegetables from an app as they are cheaper as compared to outside markets and all the necessary information is mentioned there. Moreover, farmers get full benefit of this purchase, their own product reaches directly to the people. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reveals getting threatening calls from the Underworld, 'I used to abuse back'

Trending Now

Suniel Shetty's perspective

According to him, the general audience would think that the soar in tomato price would not affect the celeb industry, but he clears it out. As Suniel Shetty is not just an actor but also a hotelier. So, in case of increased prices, he compromises on it's taste.

Suniel Shetty did farming as well

Suniel Shetty mentions that he has done many plantations in my farm house garden in Khandala. The actor invests all his Sunday by taking care of all the greenery which he have in his vicinity.





Price hike

For housewives who use them in curries, rasam, and chutneys, as well as the modest street vendors who use them in tomato sev puris, pav bhaaji, and chaats, tomatoes that once cost between 130 and 200 per kg in urban and rural regions, have become prohibitively expensive. Even the great McDonald's has removed tomatoes from certain of its burgers and wraps due to supply issues and quality issues. Cumin is now more expensive, selling for more than 500 per kg.