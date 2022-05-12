Suniel Shetty reacts to South versus Bollywood debate after Mahesh Babu's statement, 'Hindi films cannot afford me'

has reacted to the ongoing debate between south actors and Bollywood actors. Since made a statement of Bollywood can't afford him, there has been a huge controversy created already. And now every actor and producer from Bollywood has been asked to react to the same. Recently Suniel Shetty made a presence at an event where he was questioned about the competition between south and Bollywood. Also Read - RRR on OTT: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt starrer to have its digital premiere on THIS date

To which he said, " I think the Bollywood vs south industry scene has been created on social media. We are Indians and if we look at the OTT platform, language does not matter there, content does matter. Similarly, this is the difference between Bollywood vs. South industry. I also come from the South, but my Karmabhoomi is Mumbai, so I am called a Mumbaikar." He further added, " The truth is that the audience is deciding which film they should see and which should not. My only problem is that we have probably forgotten the audience somewhere. We are not catering to them properly. People always tell me in cinema whether it is cinema or OTT."

He further spoke about how people question him about cinema and OTT too, " Hamesha mujhse log kehte hain cinema ya OTT. Baap, baap rahega, baaki ke family members, family members rahenge." ( People always come up to me and tell me that 'a father will also remain a father and rest of the people in the family will be counted as family members)'.

Giving his final conclusion on south versus Bollywood, he said, " In 70 per cent of India, the audience is such that they whistle when they see good content in theatres. Hero's shot is a back shot, a high-speed walk. I think we should work on content. Bollywood will always be Bollywood. " We wonder if this debate will end soon now.