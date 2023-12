Suniel Shetty is known to be a doting father-in-law to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. The macho star of the 90s is often asked about his cricketer son-in-law. As we know, KL Rahul had a tough time in 2021-22 due to his injuries. Suniel Shetty has now opened up on how he feels terrible whenever KL Rahul or Athiya Shetty get trolled. He said as a father he feels it even more deeply. After India lost the World Cup 2023 finals, the team was heavily trolled. Players as well as their wives are subjected to intense trolling. We saw how so left nasty comments on Travis Head's wife's Instagram page. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; couples seek blessings of Ambani's Ganpati

KL Rahul consoles his father-in-law

KL Rahul apparently has told Suniel Shetty not to get affected by reading nasty comments. He told him that his performance would shut down the detractors. The wicket-keeper batsman did quite well in the World Cup 2023. Suniel Shetty told a publication, "The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the Captain, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya." He also revealed that he watches cricket in a superstitious manner.

Suniel Shetty talks about how KL Rahul is a fighter

Suniel Shetty spoke at length on how he does not see KL Rahul as a professional but more like an anxious father. He says it is his child playing. Shetty said seeing his struggles has made him empathise and sympathise with every player out there. He earlier told ETimes, "When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don't know. You are seeing him as a father."

He said that KL Rahul is more of a son to him than a son-in-law.