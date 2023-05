KL Rahul has been going through a tough time. The cricketer got injured on his hip during the Lucknow Super Giant and Royal Challengers Bangalore game of the IPL. He has undergone surgery but it will take time to heal. This is quite sad as he underwent a big operation last year as well. Athiya Shetty had flown down with him to Germany for the same. KL Rahul's surgery has gone well, and he has asked for strength and prayers. The sad part is that he will miss the World Test Championship which will be held shortly. who was present at an event was asked about KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty said that KL Rahul has updated fans on his status. He said that he is confident that he will comeback. Suniel Shetty said that it is nothing new and Indian team is affected due to injuries. He gave the example of Jasprit Bumrah. Netizens said that he is talking like a field coach and not the father-in-law of KL Rahul here. Some said that he looks so fit at his age, and he should be made the President of the BCCI.

SUNIEL SHETTY DOTES ON KL RAHUL

Suniel Shetty has said that KL Rahul fits into the family like a glove. He said that while he loves his daughter Athiya Shetty to the moon and back, he knows that she has made a good choice for herself with the player. He also said that he liked KL Rahul even when he was not dating his daughter. The actor said that there is nothing he can do about his bad form. Suniel Shetty said that KL Rahul has been playing since 11 and is a strong boy. He said he has to score the runs and shut down people trolling him. He said that throughout his life he was trolled as a bad actor. Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty have wished him the best on social media.